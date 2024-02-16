StockNews.com Upgrades Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to “Hold”

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

CCO stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

