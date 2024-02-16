StockNews.com Upgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Strong-Buy

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

