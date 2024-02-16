Strix Group (LON:KETL) Shares Up 1.8%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.43 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.87). 282,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 563,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £151.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.42.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

