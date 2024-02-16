Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.40.

View Our Latest Report on SHO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.