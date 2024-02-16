Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $717.00 and last traded at $709.80. 955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $693.00.

Swiss Life Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.25.

Swiss Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.