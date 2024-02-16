Swiss National Bank Buys 600 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $68.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $71.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

