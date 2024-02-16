Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,200 shares of company stock valued at $52,146,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy stock opened at $718.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $806.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $569.58 and a 200-day moving average of $457.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

