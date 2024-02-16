Swiss National Bank Has $7.56 Million Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 142.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.58. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $22.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

