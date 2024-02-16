Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,300 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.87. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

