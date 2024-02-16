Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lyft by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

