Swiss National Bank Sells 6,900 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 999,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,616,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

10x Genomics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TXG opened at $48.07 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

