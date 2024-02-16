Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SYRS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $149.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syros Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 904,977 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,786,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $11,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $11,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $975,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 625,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 531,914 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

