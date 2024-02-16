TD Securities Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$45.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.70.

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZ opened at C$36.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.34.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.8288509 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total transaction of C$173,850.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,568 shares of company stock worth $407,260. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

See Also

