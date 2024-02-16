TD Securities Lowers Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$7.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

SSL stock opened at C$5.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.60. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 551.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$129,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $318,477 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

