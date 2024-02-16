Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Team by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Team during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

