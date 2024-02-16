Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Trading Up 0.8%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.35). 276,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 681,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.32).

TM17 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £386.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,892.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford bought 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($25,258.88). In other news, insider Penelope Ruth Judd acquired 53,475 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £99,998.25 ($126,292.31). Also, insider Mark Crawford acquired 10,582 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($25,258.88). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,132 shares of company stock worth $12,014,673. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

