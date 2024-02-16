Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Delta Apparel, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Apparel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Delta Apparel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Delta Apparel’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLA

Delta Apparel Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DLA opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

(Get Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.