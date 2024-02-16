Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.25 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82.25 ($1.04). 13,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 29,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.04).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £70.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,645.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Edward Knapp bought 15,244 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,786.68 ($18,674.77). In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Edward Knapp bought 15,244 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,786.68 ($18,674.77). Also, insider Alex Cheatle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.19), for a total value of £94,000 ($118,716.85). 40.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.