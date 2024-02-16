Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

