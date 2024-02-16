Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $87.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get Textron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Textron Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Textron by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,656,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 44.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 156,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Textron by 130.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 87,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Textron

(Get Free Report

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.