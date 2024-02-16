The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Shares Down 0.1%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 5,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

Featured Stories

