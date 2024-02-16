The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Shares Down 0.1%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 5,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.
About The Bidvest Group
The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Bidvest Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.