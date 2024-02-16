The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CG opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Carlyle Group

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.