The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Major Shareholder Buys $24,750,305.00 in Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,566,475 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,663,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,849,397 shares of Children’s Place stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,380,354.94.

PLCE stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $328.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

