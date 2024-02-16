The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $140.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research firms recently commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THG

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $16,231,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.30 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 361.70%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.