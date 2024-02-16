The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $51,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after buying an additional 207,532 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,733,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,489,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

