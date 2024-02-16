THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $52,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on THO

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.