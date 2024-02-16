TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Trading Down 12.3%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Free Report) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. 44,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
TIMIA Capital Trading Down 12.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$29.80 million and a PE ratio of -19.23.
TIMIA Capital Company Profile
TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TIMIA Capital
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for TIMIA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIMIA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.