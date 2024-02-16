TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Trading Down 12.3%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Free Report) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. 44,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

TIMIA Capital Trading Down 12.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$29.80 million and a PE ratio of -19.23.

TIMIA Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIMIA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIMIA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.