Tony West Sells 18,750 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

