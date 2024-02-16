TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Get TPG alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $43.29 on Thursday. TPG has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TPG will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,798.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TPG by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,199,000 after buying an additional 320,972 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 160,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.