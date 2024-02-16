Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTD. HSBC began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.81.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 244.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

