TransAlta (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TA stock opened at C$9.38 on Friday. TransAlta has a one year low of C$9.16 and a one year high of C$13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.10.

Insider Transactions at TransAlta

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

