TransAlta (TAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TAC opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. TransAlta has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $10.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 9.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,907 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TransAlta by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after acquiring an additional 971,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 17.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 399,141 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

