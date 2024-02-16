Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading Up 0.1%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 2,345,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37,934% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
Tricon Residential Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.
