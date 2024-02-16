Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Trimble in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,264 shares of company stock worth $465,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.