Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TUP stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.86. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 88,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,487.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 156,660 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

