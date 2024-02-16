Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 23,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 127,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Specifically, COO Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,194,426.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYRA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $818.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.