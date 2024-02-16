U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U-Haul

U-Haul Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

UHAL stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U-Haul by 28,416.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 374,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U-Haul by 109.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 250,046 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth about $10,241,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in U-Haul by 1,551.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in U-Haul by 286.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.