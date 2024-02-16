Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $25.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $25.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.40. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.52 per share.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. Argus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $529.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.11 and its 200-day moving average is $439.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

