Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) Insider Buys £5,014.24 in Stock

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) insider Chris Dent bought 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £5,014.24 ($6,332.71).

Chris Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Chris Dent purchased 14,624 shares of Ultimate Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £21,204.80 ($26,780.50).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.09. Ultimate Products Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.15).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

