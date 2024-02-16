Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

UL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 107,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

