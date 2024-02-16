United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

United Fire Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,037 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

