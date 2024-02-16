United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of UG stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.71. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $12.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in United-Guardian by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United-Guardian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in United-Guardian by 17.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in United-Guardian by 277.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

