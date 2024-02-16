Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $48,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,819,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 203,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.89.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

