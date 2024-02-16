Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,034,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $51,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of VLY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

