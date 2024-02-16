Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,783 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Medpace by 46.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total transaction of $6,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,664,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,091,866.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $394.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.93. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $399.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 70.16% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.