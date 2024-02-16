Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,429 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 901,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $104.18 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

