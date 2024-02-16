Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.