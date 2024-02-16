Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 230 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,334 shares of company stock worth $2,127,529 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $265.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $266.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.70 and its 200 day moving average is $239.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.