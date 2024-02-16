Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,806 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Trex by 6,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

TREX stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

