Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.58 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,360,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,528,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $196.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.66. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.